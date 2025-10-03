League One weekly news round-up: Peterborough star faces months out, Blackpool condemn racist abuse, Ex-Bradford striker signs for Rochdale, Wycombe appoint ex-Crewe boss, plus much more

Here’s a run-down of the latest news involving the division’s clubs since last weekend.
1. Peterborough star ruled out for several months
Peterborough United winger Cian Hayes will be out of action for several months with a serious knee injury. The 22-year-old damaged knee ligaments during training in the lead up to Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Lincoln City in League One. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Blackpool condemn racist abuse directed at Hamilton
Blackpool say they are "appalled" after winger CJ Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse on social media. Hamilton received a message on Tuesday after the team's 2-2 draw with Luton Town at Bloomfield Road, a match in which Hamilton scored both of Blackpool's goals. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Exeter boss wants more postponements for international call-ups
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has called for any games where a club even has just one player away on international duty to be postponed. Caldwell will be without Josh Magennis later this month after the striker was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad. Under English Football League rules, games in League One and Two can only be called off should one side have three or more players called up - while Championship and Premier League clubs do not play over the international window. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Plymouth appoint new CEO
Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the appointment of Paul Berne as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer. He joins following the departure of Andrew Parkinson and will officially begin his new role on 1 January. (Plymouth Argyle FC) Photo: .