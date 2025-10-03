BRADFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Tyler Smith of Bradford City chases the ball during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Semi Final match between Bradford City and Wycombe Wanderers at University of Bradford Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
League One weekly news round-up: Peterborough star faces months out, Blackpool condemn racist abuse, Ex-Bradford striker signs for Rochdale, Wycombe appoint ex-Crewe boss, plus much more

By Mark Duffy
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:21 BST
It’s been another busy week in League One both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a run-down of the latest news involving the division’s clubs since last weekend.

Peterborough United winger Cian Hayes will be out of action for several months with a serious knee injury. The 22-year-old damaged knee ligaments during training in the lead up to Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Lincoln City in League One. (BBC)

Blackpool say they are "appalled" after winger CJ Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse on social media. Hamilton received a message on Tuesday after the team's 2-2 draw with Luton Town at Bloomfield Road, a match in which Hamilton scored both of Blackpool's goals. (BBC)

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has called for any games where a club even has just one player away on international duty to be postponed. Caldwell will be without Josh Magennis later this month after the striker was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad. Under English Football League rules, games in League One and Two can only be called off should one side have three or more players called up - while Championship and Premier League clubs do not play over the international window. (BBC)

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the appointment of Paul Berne as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer. He joins following the departure of Andrew Parkinson and will officially begin his new role on 1 January. (Plymouth Argyle FC)

