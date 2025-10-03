League One weekly news round-up: Peterborough star faces months out, Blackpool condemn racist abuse, Ex-Bradford striker signs for Rochdale, Wycombe appoint ex-Crewe boss, plus much more

3 . Exeter boss wants more postponements for international call-ups

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has called for any games where a club even has just one player away on international duty to be postponed. Caldwell will be without Josh Magennis later this month after the striker was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad. Under English Football League rules, games in League One and Two can only be called off should one side have three or more players called up - while Championship and Premier League clubs do not play over the international window. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton