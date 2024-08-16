League One transfers - Hull City sign defender, Aston Villa man heads to Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town sign Manchester City star and Barnsley, Blackpool and Birmingham City all recruit

Northampton Town have signed centre-half Luke Mbete on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.Northampton Town have signed centre-half Luke Mbete on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.
By Mark Duffy
Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:38 BST
The League One season may be under way but clubs are still busy recruiting players.

Here’s our gallery looking a the main deals to have gone through involving Mansfield Town’s rivals this week.

Hull City have signed defender Charlie Hughes from League One side Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Hull City have signed defender Charlie Hughes from League One side Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Cameron Howard

Rotherham United have signed Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks on a season-long loan deal.

Rotherham United have signed Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks on a season-long loan deal. Photo: Jess Hornby

Aston Villa left-back Lino Sousa has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

Aston Villa left-back Lino Sousa has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Exeter City have signed Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle on a season-long loan.

Exeter City have signed Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle on a season-long loan. Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

