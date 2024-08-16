League One transfers - Hull City sign defender, Aston Villa man heads to Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town sign Manchester City star and Barnsley, Blackpool and Birmingham City all recruit

Here’s our gallery looking a the main deals to have gone through involving Mansfield Town’s rivals this week.
1. Charlie Hughes - Hull City
Hull City have signed defender Charlie Hughes from League One side Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Cameron Howard
2. Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United
Rotherham United have signed Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks on a season-long loan deal. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Lino Sousa - Bristol Rovers
Aston Villa left-back Lino Sousa has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
4. Kamari Doyle - Exeter City
Exeter City have signed Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle on a season-long loan. Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
