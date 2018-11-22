League One and Two live: Ex-Leeds United midfielder signs new contract with Barnsley Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt is thriving under new boss Daniel Stendel Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It’s Thursday, which means we are one step closer to League One and Two match day. Tune in throughout the day as we bring you all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh. Premier League Live: Is this Manchester United star heading to Real Madrid?