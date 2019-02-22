League One and League Two news: Sunderland keep tabs on Ayr United striker

Here is the latest news from League One and League Two (22nd February 2019).

Sunderland are continuing to keep tabs on Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The Scottish Sun report the Black Cats, alongside Hull, Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Oldham are keen on the 23-year-old.

And Ayr boss Ian McCall suggested last month keeping Shankland at Somerset Park, who has scored 20 goals in 22 matches this term, is unlikely.

“I think Lawrence will just wait until the end of the season. Ultimately that will be up to him and his agent,” he said.

“But I think he’ll just wait until the end of the season and top up who’s in and just make his decision then.”

Portsmouth striker James Vaughan has denied punching Tom Lockyer and accused the Bristol Rovers defender of pinching.

And boss Kenny Jackett has backed the ex-Sunderland man over the off-the-ball incident between the pair in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has stated Vaughan assaulted his defender in a second-half clash.

Vaughan has countered, however, he was pinched by the 24-year-old and ‘shrugged off’ the player, before he went to ground.

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips says strength in depth and competition for places is the reason behind Elias Sorensen’s lack of game time.

The young Danish striker joined on loan from Newcastle United last month but has featured for just 32 minutes in a Seasiders shirt.

“There was no issue,” McPhillips told the Blackpool Gazette.

“Some good players have missed out on squads. I think the week before Chris Taylor and Michael Nottingham missed out.

“If we get a couple of players back, I’ll have the same problem this weekend, so I don’t know who will miss out, but someone will have to.

“It’s not the nice part of the job, but it is part of the job.”

Gillingham are preparing to swoop for Woking winger Reggie Young, according to HITC Sport.

The skilful attacker has excelled with regular game time on loan at Farnborough in the Evo-Stik South, scoring seven goals and creating five assists.

Young has been instrumental in Farnborough’s current 10-game unbeaten run and scouts from Football League clubs have been making regular checks.

The Gills are aware of interest from Championship duo QPR and Brentford, however are hopeful their quicker pathway into the first team can persuade the 19-year-old to join them.

Crewe Alexandra defender Eddie Nolan has agreed a new two-year contract.

The former Preston North End and Scunthorpe United man Nolan has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

He’ll will remain at Gresty Road until summer 2021 under his new deal, having originally joined on a one-year contract in summer 2017.

The 30-yea-old joined The Railwaymen after being released by Blackpool the same year, where he spent one season.