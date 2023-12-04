Leaders Sherwood Colliery’s unbeaten run is halted by late Loughborough Students goal

Sherwood Colliery’s 15 game unbeaten start to the UCL Premier North league season ended on Saturday at a freezing Loughborough University, the students taking all three points with a late goal earning a 1-0 victory, writes Phil Kirkland.

Wood manager Wayne Savage said: “I’m questioning myself today in all honesty.

“We should win the game with the amount of possession and set piece opportunities we have had. In hindsight I go with a different line-up, but that’s how it goes.”

The Wood made three changes with Josh Waldram, Marley Grant, and Robson Doolan making the XI.

Brad Wells trying to inspire Sherwood on Saturday. Picture by Dave Porter.

The first half started slowly, the student side neat and tidy on the ball but with little cutting edge.

Sherwood likewise looked well off colour, offering precious little as an attacking threat.

Neither goalkeeper was forced into anything other than regulation saves and the Wood’s only real efforts both off target as Ethan Wiesztort saw a dipping effort clear the crossbar and Ricky Starbuck shot wide with a well struck effort.

The second half saw The Wood begin with a greater sense of purpose.

Ewan Robson broke onto the penalty area and got his shot on target, Toby Larsen saving well with his legs earning Sherwood the first of multiple corner kicks.

Marley Grant was the next to be denied. On 52 minutes he cut in from the left, and his dipping effort was clawed over the crossbar by a back-pedalling Larsen.

The Wood dominated the ball and pinned the home team deep in their own half. but despite the possession and numerous set piece opportunities the goal threat was not there.

On 72 minutes, Sherwood created their best chance, Oliver Lobley delivering a superb cross from the left for Grant to head for what looked like a certain goal, but Larsen making another excellent save to thwart Grant.

Jobe Shaw was denied a penalty kick following yet another corner kick as he was impeded, the referee uninterested in the appeals.

The game looked to be petering out to a goalless draw when the home team suddenly managed to break the deadlock to take the points.

On 84 minutes, Wood goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley denied Josh Wicks from close range but was powerless to stop James Thew heading home from Theo Sackey-Mensah’s cross just four minutes later to seal a disappointing afternoon for the Wood.

Sherwood remain top by five points, but second-placed Lincoiln United have two games in hand

On Saturday they will host Skegness Town while neighbours AFC Mansfield have a home game with Lincoln United tonight (Wednesday).

Saturday’s Clipstone v Dunkirk, Rainworth MW v Leicester St Andrews, Southwell City v Saffron Dynamo and Selston v Kirby Muxloe games in Division One all fell foul of the bad weather.

Leaders Clipstone host Selston this Saturday with Rainworth away at Saffron Dynamo and Southwell City travelling to Dunkirk.