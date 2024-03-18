Leaders Sherwood Colliery frustrated in draw with Eastwood Community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manager Wayne Savage said: “ “I’m not sure how we haven’t won the game.
“On another day it’s a comfortable win. Fair play to Eastwood, they set up to frustrate us and Sam Wilson has had a great game in goal for them.”
The Wood named an unchanged team from the win over Kimberley MW last time out and were given an early indication of the how the afternoon would pan out, Jobe Shaw almost heading them in front from Jamie York’s free kick delivery.
But Eastwood goalkeeper Sam Wilson saved well to his left, tipping the ball round the post.
The Wood were on top in the early exchanges, Wilson called into action on 15 minutes, saving from the head of Marley Grant following an excellent run and cross by Robson Doolan.
Eastwood responded a minute later as a free kick from deep was headed clear only for Aaron O’Connor to get on the ball and shoot wide from 15 yards.
On 25 minutes, a driving run by Jacob Pearce found Craig Westcarr, who was frustrated as his shot was tipped behind Wilson making another good save.
From the corner kick, Pearce won the ball from a clearance and was fouled right on the right edge of the penalty area.
From the resulting free kick, Wilson again saved well, York’s effort almost finding the net via the near post.
On the half hour, the impressive Pearce jinked into the area before appearing to be fouled, the referee waving away vociferous appeals for a penalty kick.
Moments later Westcarr got a shot away, this time lacking the power to beat Wilson.
On 41 minutes a rare moment of danger for Sherwood saw Shaw clear a dangerous ball from the right by O’Connor.
The first action of the second half involved Pearce, on 48 minutes his effort was held comfortably by Wilson.
A minute later Marley Grant managed to wriggle clear, his effort saved superbly by Wilson’s legs before recovering to deny Wiesztort, his shot pushed behind for a corner kick.
On 55 minutes, Wiesztort and Pearce combined to give Westcarr an opportunity, his effort this time beat Wilson but rolled wide of the far post.
A minute later Eastwood’s O’Connor took advantage of a looping bounce that deceived Jake Wright, getting a shot away from a tight angle that Jordan Pierrepont saved, pushing the ball away for a corner kick.
The Wood responded immediately, Grant crossing the ball from the right, the ball defended at the back post as Wiesztort looked to turn the ball home.
On 66 minutes, Ricky Starbuck and Will Norcross combined and the ball was defended well at the expense of a corner kick.
A minute later, Westcarr was again denied by good defending, this time after a superb pass by Starbuck created the chance.
Eastwood had a short spell of possession, winning a couple of corner kicks that came to nothing. On 73 minutes, Ewan Robson was fouled, the free kick delivery by York found Westcarr whose header beat Wilson but went just wide of the post.
On 77 minutes, Norcross and Westcarr combined on the left, but Norcross could not quite deliver the final pass.
Eastwood managed to get a shot on target, good hold up play by Tyler Blake giving Danny Elliot to shoot from distance, Pierrepont parrying the ball to safety.
The game entered the final stages with the Wood camped in the Eastwood half, a couple of efforts were blocked, the best by York.