Sherwood's captain and Man of the Match Jobe Shaw in action.

he Wood made 3 changes, Will Norcross, Jacob Pearce and Robson Doolan all recalled. Despite pre-match sunshine the game started with the usual downpour to add to the already heavy pitch conditions.

Town started brightly, an early ball across goal causing early confusion for Sherwood Colliery on 9 minutes, The Wood almost took the lead. Carter Widdowson struck a free kick from 30 yards, left of centre, his effort taking a big deflection that Travis Portas in the Boston goal saved, superbly tipping the ball behind.

The game lacked any real quality, the conditions not really helping either team.

A corner kick from the Boston right saw Sherwood Colliery goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont appear to be fouled but no drama as The Wood cleared without danger. Jacob Pearce injected some pace on the right, drawing a foul that earned Richard Ford a yellow card.

That was followed by a yellow card on halfway for Sherwood Colliery’s Robson Doolan, the resulting free kick played to the left where Pearce was harshly adjudged to have fouled conceding another free kick wide left.

The ball in was good, but Boston’s Jordan Nuttell headed the ball wide under pressure from Sherwood’s captain Jobe Shaw who was having a superb game. On 34 minutes a good counter by Sherwood almost produced a chance for Craig Westcarr, Jamie York releasing Pearce on the right, his ball not quite reaching Westcarr.