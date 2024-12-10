It ended a run of five straight defeats to leave Stags 11th in the table.

Mansfield return to the One Call Stadium on Saturday and a reunion with a very familiar face as Steve Evans brings his Rotherham side to the One Call Stadium.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expects the League One season to finish.

