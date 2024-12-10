Peterborough United beat Crawley Town 4-3 to ease the pressure following three straight defeats.placeholder image
Mansfield Town stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Charlton at the weekend.

It ended a run of five straight defeats to leave Stags 11th in the table.

Mansfield return to the One Call Stadium on Saturday and a reunion with a very familiar face as Steve Evans brings his Rotherham side to the One Call Stadium.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+42)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

94pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+17)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

