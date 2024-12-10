It ended a run of five straight defeats to leave Stags 11th in the table.
Mansfield return to the One Call Stadium on Saturday and a reunion with a very familiar face as Steve Evans brings his Rotherham side to the One Call Stadium.
So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expects the League One season to finish.
We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.