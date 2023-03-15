News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town missed the chance to move into the play-off places.
Latest Sky Bet League Two play-off odds as promotion race hots up for Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Stevenage and Carlisle United - picture gallery

Mansfield’s automatic promotion hopes took a blow last night after defeat at Northampton Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT

The defeat leaves Stags trailing third-placed Carlisle United by nine points, though they have a game in hand.

But Stags are still more than well-placed to win a play-off place with two games in hand on Salford and Barrow and three in hand over Sutton United.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two play-off picture looking.

1. Stockport County

2. Bradford City

3. Northampton Town

4. Mansfield Town

