Latest Sky Bet League Two play-off odds as promotion race hots up for Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Stevenage and Carlisle United - picture gallery
Mansfield’s automatic promotion hopes took a blow last night after defeat at Northampton Town.
The defeat leaves Stags trailing third-placed Carlisle United by nine points, though they have a game in hand.
But Stags are still more than well-placed to win a play-off place with two games in hand on Salford and Barrow and three in hand over Sutton United.
Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two play-off picture looking.
