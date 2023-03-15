Mansfield’s automatic promotion hopes took a blow last night after defeat at Northampton Town.

The defeat leaves Stags trailing third-placed Carlisle United by nine points, though they have a game in hand.

But Stags are still more than well-placed to win a play-off place with two games in hand on Salford and Barrow and three in hand over Sutton United.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two play-off picture looking.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news, here.

1 . Stockport County 2/5 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Bradford City 4/9 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town 8/15 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Town 4/6 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales