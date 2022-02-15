Rhys Oates before his injury in Saturday's draw at Bristol Rovers.

But striker Rhys Oates is a doubt after picking up a thigh strain last weekend.

McLaughlin missed the Rovers game following a bang to the head, but Clough said: “He should be fine for Saturday.

“He is ready to train this week provided he has no issues or headaches or anything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We missed the balance he gives us on the left hand side. We missed his link-up play with Stephen Quinn and certainly his delivery and driving into the box.

“There was no concussion after the Colchester game but we left him out as a precaution.

“He did feel a little bit dizzy after the game, so we kick in our own protocols then and make sure they're all right. We don't take any chances.

“He's had no more headaches and he is doing a bit of jogging and rowing and then scheduled to join back in with us this week.”

On Oates he added: “Rhys is a doubt for Saturday – we will see how he is at the weekend.

“He's not too bad. He is a very important player for us and if we can get him out there we will.

“He puts so much effort into each game – he runs and he sprints after everything.

“He is one, ideally, you don't want to play Saturday/Tuesday to often as he will pick up knocks.