Stephen McLaughlin celebrates a goal on Tuesday night before going off injured. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

McLaughlin suffered a head injury during Tuesday night's home win over Colchester United, which extended Stags' unbeaten run to 10 games, and was taken off in a concussion substitution just in case.

But Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “He just got a bang on the back of his head and he's okay – there are no concussion protocols or anything like that.

“He just felt not quite right so we don't take any chances with that. Hopefully he should be alright for Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some of his attacking play in the first half on Tuesday was outstanding.”

Clough has thinned his squad down for the final promotion push, avoiding having unhappy players sat in the stands, but said the whole of the key 18 would be very much in the thick of things.

“A lot of effort went into the Colchester game so we will be using the squad on Saturday as we did on Tuesday night,” he said.

“Jordan Bowery and Ollie Clarke didn't start on Tuesday as we thought they dipped a bit physically at Harrogate.

“It will be very much the 18 players we've got sharing the load over the next three months we've got left.

“There are a lot of games. When you think we only have Saturday games this month then that leaves us with 15 to play in March and April plus one in May, so it's going to be a pretty hectic time and we need to get everyone ready for that.”