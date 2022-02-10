Stephen McLaughlin expected to be fit for Mansfield Town’s trip to Bristol Rovers
Mansfield Town expect attacking right Stephen McLaughlin to be fit to travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend.
McLaughlin suffered a head injury during Tuesday night's home win over Colchester United, which extended Stags' unbeaten run to 10 games, and was taken off in a concussion substitution just in case.
But Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “He just got a bang on the back of his head and he's okay – there are no concussion protocols or anything like that.
“He just felt not quite right so we don't take any chances with that. Hopefully he should be alright for Saturday.
“Some of his attacking play in the first half on Tuesday was outstanding.”
Clough has thinned his squad down for the final promotion push, avoiding having unhappy players sat in the stands, but said the whole of the key 18 would be very much in the thick of things.
“A lot of effort went into the Colchester game so we will be using the squad on Saturday as we did on Tuesday night,” he said.
“Jordan Bowery and Ollie Clarke didn't start on Tuesday as we thought they dipped a bit physically at Harrogate.
“It will be very much the 18 players we've got sharing the load over the next three months we've got left.
“There are a lot of games. When you think we only have Saturday games this month then that leaves us with 15 to play in March and April plus one in May, so it's going to be a pretty hectic time and we need to get everyone ready for that.”
A message from John Lomas, your Chad Sports Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions