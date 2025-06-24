With pre-season friendlies around the corner, all eyes are now firmly on the fast-approaching next season.

Here we look at some of the recent deals done by clubs and rumours from around League One.

1 . Allen set for Wyoombe. Walsall star Taylor Allen is set to join League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in a permanent switch. The 25-year-old had an unbelievable season last term for Mat Sadler's side, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven from centre-back in 48 appearances, as his club were beaten in the League Two play-off final.

2 . Fornah joins Cobblers Northampton Town have signed Tyrese Fornah on a three-year deal after the midfielder left Championship club Derby County at the end of the season. The 25-year-old Sierra Leone international featured 24 times for the Rams in two years with them, but his final appearance for the East Midlands club came in August 2024.

3 . Blackpool make deal permanent Striker Niall Ennis has joined Blackpool on a permanent deal. He had been at Blackpool since January after a loan move from Stoke City.