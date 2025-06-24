Walsall star Taylor Allen is set to join League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in a permanent switch. The 25-year-old had an unbelievable season last term for Mat Sadler's side, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven from centre-back in 48 appearances, as his club were beaten in the League Two play-off final.placeholder image
Latest League One transfers news: Northampton Town land midfielder after Derby County exit, Walsall defender headed for Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool sign striker

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
The planning for the new League One season is well under way and clubs across the division are busy making new signings.

With pre-season friendlies around the corner, all eyes are now firmly on the fast-approaching next season.

Here we look at some of the recent deals done by clubs and rumours from around League One.

1. Allen set for Wyoombe.

Walsall star Taylor Allen is set to join League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in a permanent switch. The 25-year-old had an unbelievable season last term for Mat Sadler's side, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven from centre-back in 48 appearances, as his club were beaten in the League Two play-off final. Photo: Getty Images

2. Fornah joins Cobblers

3. Blackpool make deal permanent

4. Vokes finds a new club

