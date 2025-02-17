Late winner keeps AFC Mansfield on course against struggling 10-men Deeping Rangers

AFC Mansfield left it late before beating relegation-threatened 10-men Deeping Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their push for the play-offs.

Ryan Ingram gave the Bulls the perfect start with a fourth minute goal.

Deeping's Dan Dougill levelled early in the second half before being sent off and William Heather, having come on a sub at half-time, netted an 89th minute winner though Bulls still had to produce three late goal line clearances to preserve the points.

“The whole game was quite scrappy. It was a very wet, damp pitch today which didn't make it easy for either team to play on,” said AFC boss Phil Buxton.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton - hard-fought win against 10 men.

“Ryan took his goal really well to put us ahead and we were cruising.

“But second half we came out with no intensity and were on the back end of an equaliser which they thoroughly deserved really from their second half start.

“The game changed when they got their red card and went down to 10 men.

“We had a bit of luck and a bit of fortune but there was a bit of grit from our lads as well to keep going and dig in.

“On that pitch it was a really hard-fought three points.

“They were in the ascendancy and looked the better side after the break before the red card.

“But they then had to change their shape and go with just one up top which allowed us to chuck an extra man up top to search for the winner.

“We huffed and puffed until that bit of quality right at the end.

“The cross came over and it was a good header back across and he finished it well.”

This Saturday AFC Mansfield are away at eighth-placed Heanor Town and Buxton said: “It will be a really tough game. We are playing everyone in and around us for the remainder of the season.

“So it was a good thing we kept going today and got the three points as they could be massive come the end of the season.

“Heanor are a very good side and they have had some good results this season.”