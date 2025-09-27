Late substitute Dom Dwyer is Mansfield Town’s hero as Stags hit back to beat Rotherham

Dom Dwyer's first touch as an 89th minute substitute earned Mansfield Town a sensational last gasp 2-1 home win on a frustrating afternoon against struggling Rotherham United today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite dominating play and creating chances, Stags found themselves behind at the break and frustratingly on the wrong end of a string of refereeing decisions.

They were adamant Frazer Blake-Tracy had not handled when United were given a seventh minute penalty, scored by Jordan Hugill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, twice, home penalty appeals were turned down and Daniel Gore escaped a red card for a two-handed push on Stephen McLaughlin in added time as the officials were booed off by an irate home crowd.

Stags level through Tyler Roberts during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Stags hauled themselves level on 62 minutes with an expert finish for a first Mansfield goal for Tyler Roberts after a quick throw by the alert Rhys Oates.

And there was then late, late drama as the winning goal finally came in the 90th minute from sub Dwyer to send the One Call Stadium into wild celebrations.

Injury-hit Stags made three changes with injured pair Jordan Bowery and Joe Gardner plus the suspended Ryan Sweeney replaced by a fit-again Deji Oshilaja, in for his first outing of the season, Stephen McLaughlin, who captained the side, and Rhys Oates, making his first start since injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the depth of their current injury issues was apparent by the youngsters on the bench.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Millers also had six missing from their squad too.

The visitors almost grabbed a second minute lead with a nice move that saw Powell find Benson in the box and he swept a quick pass out to an unmarked James on the left. But his low finish flew across goal and wide of the far post.

However, the visitors were ahead on seven minutes from the penalty spot.

Hugill's shot was adjudged to have hit the arm of Blake-Tracy from close range, though Blake-Tracy was adamant it had hit his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United net from an early penalty during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But the referee quickly pointed to the spot from where Hugill coolly sent Roberts the wrong way.

It was only the second away goal United had scored in the league this season.

Oates claimed there was a handball in the other box as a defender went to ground to block a low cross but nothing was given.

On 15 minutes Oates crossed from the left and Roberts tried to flick the ball past Dawson but sent it straight to the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Four minutes later McDonnell won the ball and sent Oates down the left from where he made space for a low shot that Dawson saved with his legs.

Oates was in full flight a minute later and was hacked down by Hall to earn the Rotherham man a booking.

A lovely first touch from Oates to control a high ball saw him quickly set Roberts away on the left. He cut inside and fired a shot goalwards, but Dawson was quick to cover his near post and make the save.

Oates again beat his man on the left on 26 minutes and hoisted over a superb cross which Moriah-Welsh headed straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later Spence tested Roberts from distance with a low shot that the Stags keeper was comfortably behind.

There was high drama on 31 minutes as a scramble in the United box saw Evans have two shots blocked almost on the line and then Oates appeared to be hacked down in the box and nothing was given to the fury of the home supporters.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Tyler Roberts then went into a tackle that earned him a booking on 33 minutes as home frustration grew.

Moria-Welsh was added to the book two minutes later for halting the advances of Benson 20 yards out. And from the free kick Benson rattled the home crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agbaire was the next to see a yellow card after he manhandled Evans to the ground on 38 minutes.

Gore was very lucky to escape with only a booking on 45+3 minutes after a clash with McLaughlin.

Gore shoved the Stags man to the ground but the red card stayed in the pocket and both players were booked instead.

The whistle then blew before the full four added minutes had been played which saw boss Nigel Clough furious and the home crowd chanting at the referee as he left the pitch at the end of a hugely frustrating half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans won a free kick on 53 minutes which Lewis curled towards the near post and forced a good save from Dawson.

But Mansfield finally hauled themselves level on 62 minutes.

Oates took a quick throw on the left to Roberts who sidefooted a superb finish across Dawson and inside the far post.

Maris replaced Roberts on 67 minutes as Stags stepped up their hunt for a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end Baptiste almost stung Stags on 74 minutes when he sent a header wide from six yards from a Benson free kick.

Oates, still full of running, had a powerful shot charged down in the next home raid, then McDonnell headed tamely wide from a Lewis free kick as Stags pressed hard, sending on Dickov for Moriah-Welsh with 10 minutes left.

Roberts comfortably saved a 30 yard Benson free kick on 83 minutes in a rare sight of goal for Rotherham.

On 88 minutes James brought down Dickov for another yellow card for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final throw of the dice a minute from time saw McLaughlin, Knoyle and Oates replaced by McAdam, Dwyer and Anderson.

And it paid off seconds later as Lewis floated in a free kick from the right and Dwyer buried a header from four yards at the far post with his first touch.

STAGS: L. Roberts, Knoyle (Dwyer 89), Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin (McAdam 89), McDonnell, Lewis, Moriah-Welsh (Dickov 80), T. Roberts (Maris 67), Evans, Oates (Anderson 89). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Flanagan.

ROTHERHAM: Dawson, James, Powell, Spence (Etete 77), Hugill, Kaleta (Martha HT), Baptise, Agbaire (Jules 58), Benson, Hall, Gore. SUBS NOT USED: Cann, Rafferty, Yearwood, J. Holmes.

REFEREE: Simon Mather.

ATTENDANCE: 8,201 (922 away).