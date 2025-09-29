Late show keeps Kimberley MW chasing league top spot after win over Newark Town

Another late show from in-form Kimberley MWFC saw them take all three points at home to Newark Town with a 2-0 win at Basford United.

It maintained their superb early-season chase for top spot, second only in the UCL Premier North table to Boston Town on goal difference, The Poachers beating Melton Town 3-1 to stay top.

It is a far cry from their relegation worries of last season and boss Ant Ward said: “It feels far better being in the position we are.

“Last season we only had four points before Christmas.

Ralph Garrett scores Kimberley's second goal. Photo by Step5media.

“But, in all honesty, this is just a continuation from our form after Christmas. “We kept the group together importantly and then added a few in the right areas. There’s now real competition now throughout the squad.”

Kimberley entered the weekend carrying a number of knocks as the efforts of recent weeks have taken their toll.

In fairness it was a game of few clear cut chances with both teams largely cancelling each other out.

There was controversy around the first goal as Newark believed there was foul in the build up before Fin Ryders strike gave Kimberley the lead. But after a lengthy delay and consultation with the assistant referee, the goal stood.

Kimberley then hit Newark on the counter in the dying seconds with Dan Davy unselfishly squaring to Raph Garrett to tap home at the back post.

Kimberley now have a break from the league as they travel to AFC Mansfield in midweek in the Notts FA Cup before hosting last year’s champions Eynesbury Rovers from the Premier South Division in the United Counties League Cup at Ilkeston Town on Saturday (3pm).

In the Central Midlands League Cup, Cromford & Wirksworth Town came from behind to eliminate Selston 2-1.

Ty Short’s second minute goal for Selston gave them a lead which lasted until the 64th minute when Matt Wilkinson grabbed the equaliser, the winner coming from Gianluca Gandolfa in the 75th minute.

Due to emergency major drainage works on the Parish Hall pitch, Selston have reversed their next two first team home fixtures and there is now no home game until Wednesday, 8th October.