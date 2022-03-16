Sherwood made the return trip to Silsden a week after the home fixture had seen a 2-1 home win for the Wood.

Last night was Sherwood's turn to make the long midweek trip and that, along with the blow of losing Lewis Belgrave in the warm-up, maybe explained their slow start.

In fairness the hosts opened at a good pace and moved the ball about well without creating any real moments of danger to a defence bolstered by the return of captain Jobe Shaw.

Lewis Weaver - put Sherwood ahead at Silsden.

Indeed, it was Sherwood who created the first chance of the game, 11 minutes in when Tim Gregory got free on the right and delivered a ball across goal that Jamie York could only fire over, clipping the crossbar.

Lewis Weaver started to give notice of his intentions, winning an early free kick.

Will Norcross tried his luck from distance as the Wood settled, but his effort was high.

With 19 minutes on the clock Silsden squandered a huge chance, Ewan Robson was caught trying to play from the back, Jack Normanton, Silsden’s top scorer, broke clear, but hit his effort well wide.

The Wood responded and on 22 minutes, Lewis Weaver sprung from deep to break clear and finish past Alfie Darke to give Sherwood the lead.

Just before the half hour Ricky Starbuck had to be replaced after picking up a rib injury, Brad Newby filling in the left back position. On 36 minutes, Weaver delivered a good ball across goal that Gregory could not reach.

A couple of minutes later Eden Homer defended well on the edge of Sherwood’s penalty area, leading to Weaver again winning a free kick high up the pitch.

Ewan Robson went close from York’s free kick before Weaver stung the goalkeeper’s hands with a well struck effort.

Some slight confusion between McCormack and his central defenders caused momentary alarm for the Wood as half-time approached.

On the stroke of half-time a good ball by Newby found York, who rounded the keeper but was forced wide, eventually crossing before Shaw delivered a good ball from the right, the attack ending with a wide effort by Homer.

The second half began with chances at both ends.

Initially York hit an effort narrowly wide of goal before Silsden’s Normanton had an effort blocked by Charlie Taylor.

On 56 minutes, Weaver, played in by Curtis, delivered a dangerous ball to the back post that was cleared.

Taylor was called upon again to ease Normanton off the ball which he did with ease.

Just after the hour mark, a free kick delivered by Newby almost found Curtis in space with defenders pre-occupied by the threat of Taylor, Robson and Shaw.

However, on 66 minutes, Silsden scored an equalising goal, some good interplay in midfield releasing Brad Riley who finished in style past McCormack.

A minute later, Silsden had an effort fly wide as the hosts sensed a change of momentum in the game.

Sherwood did respond, York and Robson combining to give Gregory a sight of goal, his effort flashing wide.

On 74 minutes, Jack Normanton finally managed to get a shot away, his effort comfortable for McCormack.

That was followed by a half chance for Sherwood, York almost squaring the ball across goal for Curtis, his cross blocked.

With nine minutes left Gregory and Curtis combined, with Curtis just unable to get on the end of Gregory’s pass.

That was the end of the night for the pair who had not stopped running all evening, Liam West, making his first appearance of the season, and Ryan Ingram the replacements.

Sherwood went in search of a winning goal and York delivered a good corner kick which Taylor met, the ball falling to Robson, his goal bound shot deflected over by a good block.

With three minutes left, Liam West was freed on the left by Norcross, West finding the net with a shot across the goalkeeper that went in off the far post to give the Wood the lead for a second time.

Two minutes later and the points were sealed, Jamie York finishing in some style, a right foot effort dispatched to the goalkeeper's right from the edge of the penalty area.