The Miners were looking to build on their excellent 1-1 draw at second-placed Melton Town on Saturday, but were left angry by a postponement when they had been assured the game would go ahead.

“Despite it raining for the best of 24 hours in the build up to the game no pitch inspection was planned in at Anstey,” said joint boss Graham Furnell.

“We'd rung and checked prior to everyone leaving home or work and were told game on nothing to worry about.

Kimberley MW joint manager Graham Furnell - upset over wasted journey.

“I arrived at 5.30 along with our kit man and was astonished to hear one of the Anstey support team say it ha been raining all day and he was surprised it was still on.

“We walked it and it was sodden in the centre circle, but no sign of anyone with a fork to give it a chance to be played.

“The officials arrived and were unhappy with it especially with more rain expected.

“There was no way the game was going be played, but I don't lay the blame at the officials.

“Anstey should've had the pitch inspected by an official like they did the previous Tuesday at 1pm or, at worse, 4pm to ensure players, staff and most importantly supporters and club official's didn't make a wasted journey with unnecessary costs attached to it.”

He added: “The club has offered everyone that travelled a free drink at our home game on Saturday as a token of our appreciation and as an apology.”

At Melton, Kimberley took a 35th minute lead after some good work down the left between Tom Eccleshall and Nathan Banton before the latter put in a delightful ball in from which Kai Moore thought he scored. But the keeper blocked it but only for the ball to drop to James Shaw who stroked the ball in from 12 yards for his 20th of the season.

But five minutes later after a long punt upfield for a Melton striker to chase, Rigley came rushing out his box to clear but sliced his clearance straight into the path of the onrushing striker who took the early Christmas present and rolled it into the empty net to level.

“While it was frustrating not to come away with the win our performance deserved we will probably look back at this point as a good point at the end of the season,” said Furnell.

“In recent weeks we have gone toe to toe with the top two sides in the league and we feel we should've had four points to show for it and not the single point we did end up with.

“The week started with the devastating news regarding the tragic loss of life of young Mickleover keeper Fin Bowen.

“We have two of Fin's former team mates and close friends within our squad - Kai Moore and George Atwal - and both were understandably rocked by the news.

