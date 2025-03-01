A missed penalty a minute from time by Lucas Akins at his former club saw Mansfield Town's winless run extend to an agonising 11th game as they failed to get just rewards from a fine display in this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Burton Albion.

Stags came from behind to batter the home side at times in a one-way second half.

But Akins fluffed his lines at the vital moment as the gap between Mansfield and the relegation zone remained at six points.

Mansfield were the better side in a scrappy first half, but home keeper Max Crocombe made good saves to deny Keanu Baccus and Stephen McLaughlin while Albion profited from a deflected opener as Owen Dodgson saw his shot beat Scott Flinders off Alfie Kilgour on 13 minutes.

With eight players already out, there was more injury agony for Stags too as George Maris limped off after 39 minutes.

A formation change and the introduction of the lively Caylan Vickers out wide saw Mansfield take a firm grip of the second half, dominating possession and chances and brought level by an own goal from ex-Stags defender Ryan Sweeney on 52 minutes.

How they failed to go on to win this big ‘six-pointer’ will hugely frustrate boss Nigel Clough with keeper Scott Flinders a spectator at the other end in that second half.

Albion had been much improved of late with only one loss in nine, but were still in the drop zone and second best for most of the afternoon.

The Stags side showed four changes as ex-Brewers Deji Oshilaja and Akins, plus Baily Cargill and Elliott Hewitt, came in for Aden Flint, Jordan Bowery, Calum Macdonald and Vickers.

Young Owen Mason was the keeper cover on the bench.

McLaughlin was offside from an early Baccus cross as Mansfield tried to start in positive fashion.

Some good approach play from the Stags on eight minutes saw Baccus pull a low ball inside from the right where Hewitt lifted a first time finish over from 12 yards.

Instead it was Burton who took a 13th minute lead.

Godwin-Malife crossed from the right and the ball shot up off the head of Evans before dropping invitingly for Dodgson to drill a volley past Flinders via a deflection off Kilgour.

Godwin-Malife then put his keeper in trouble, having to race out and deny first Maris and then Evans as they tried to find a way to poke the ball past him.

Stags began to enjoy possession and Burton were relieved to clear a dangerous McLaughlin free kick for a corner and then Cargill had a shot blocked for a second corner.

Baccus then burst into the home box on 26 minutes and let fly only to see Crocombe save well.

Two minutes later McKiernan headed over at the far post for Burton from a Webster free kick.

Crocombe made another crucial save on 33 minutes.

Hewitt sent the ball long and high to the far post where McLaughlin stooped to direct a diving header on target from close range and Crocombe managed to block superbly.

Depleted Mansfield suffered another injury blow on 39 minutes as Maris took a knock on the ankle and had to go off, replaced by Lewis.

Hewitt was shown the afternoon's first yellow card two minutes from the break for pulling back Dodgson.

In added time Sweeny tried to head back to Crocombe, but it fell short and the keeper had to leave his box and head away before Evans could capitalise.

Clough made a formation change at half-time as he went to a back four with attacking player Vickers on for defender Kilgour.

The home side almost made an explosive start as on 48 minutes Lofthouse skipped through three Mansfield players to set up Bennett for a riisng 18 yard shot that cleared the bar.

Some decent Mansfield possession the ended with an Akins shot on the turn blocked.

But Stags continued to press hard and were level thanks to a touch of fortune on 52 minutes.

Reed sent over a cross from the right and the ball found the net off the arm of Sweeney from close range.

Lofthouse led the charge for Burton on their next raid and was hacked down by McLaughlin in full flight to earn the inevitable yellow card while the Albion man received treatment.

Baccus was on the end of a Vickers cross on 61 minutes but his flicked attempt at the far post was always going wide.

Baccus then went even closer 68 minutes as he bundled his way into the box and fired a low shot just wide of the far post with Crocombe beaten.

A quick Hewitt throw caught Burton on the hop on 68 minutes and Baccus sent Evans into space in the box. But the striker took too much time and allowed himself to be robbed before he could get a shot away.

Hewitt sent a low cross through a crowd of players before on 72 minutes running inside from the right on his own and curling inches wide of the far post.

Stags were firmly on top so Burton calmed things down with the new, modern equivalent of a 'time-out' as keeper Crocombe went down and stayed down, allowing Albion to get instructions from the bench.

Stags continued to dominate and press hard and on 79 minutes Vickers cut inside but sent his finish over the far angle.

A minute later Williams and Rhodes took over from Hewitt and Evans as Mansfield freshened up for the final push.

McKiernan was booked for fouling McLaughlin on 81 minutes.

A rare home attack saw home sub Stretton go down in the box but the referee was unimpressed.

A minute from time Akins blew a fantastic chance to win the game as he missed a penalty.

Akins was brought down by Armer as he tried to get onto a Rhodes nod-down and the referee pointed ot the spot.

But in front of the expectant sold-out away end Akins lifted his spot kick well over the bar as he aimed for the top right corner.

A frantic last minute scramble saw Lewis and Akins have successive finishes saved by Crocombe.

Burton then survived the six added minutes to take a point on a day when Stags were so unlucky not to end their winless run.

BURTON: Crocombe, Godwin-Malife, Dodgson, Sweeney, Kalinauskas (Forde 65), Webster, Armer, McKiernan (Larsson 90), Bennett (Stretton 65), Jones (Williams 90+6), Lofthouse. SUBS NOT USED: Isted, Delap.

STAGS: Flinders, Hewitt (Williams 80), Oshilaja, Kilgour (Vickers HT), Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed, Baccus (S. Quinn 86), Maris (Lewis 39), Akins, Evans (Rhodes 80). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Waine.

REFEREE: Matthew Russell.

ATTENDANCE: 5,007 (1,230 away).