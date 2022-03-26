Late hero George Lapslie says Mansfield Town squad are united in their aims after win at Oldham Athletic

After Jordan Bowery's late winner at Rochdale on Tuesday, Lapslie became the week's second super sub as games continue to come thick and fast.

“Anyone in there will tell you we don't care who is playing at the minute as long as we are picking up three points and cracking on,” he smiled.

“Hopefully we can take this momentum into Tuesday at Hartlepool now and then Saturday/Tuesday after that we have two big ones.

Match action as Stags win at Oldham today. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“It's all about recovery now – getting some good sleep, stretches, ice baths – anything you can pick up off the senior pros.

“Quinny (Stephen Quinn) has obviously been there and done it, so you just try to pick up on little things that players like him are doing to aid your recovery and be as fresh as you can for the next game.”

Lapslie's 95th minute winner came as he helped the ball over the line from close range after Rhys Oates shot came back off the post.

But he admits he was worried he was offside.

“Oatesy's just hit it and I thought the shot was going in to be fair,” said Lapslie.

“But it's just come off the post and I was in the right place to tap it in.

“As I put it in I thought straight away I must be offside because I felt so alone but the gaffer told me I wasn't.”

There were then huge celebrations right in front of another massive travelling support.

“Emotions were running high at the end there,” he said.

“It was a massive three points. It makes it so much nicer looking at the table on the way home on the bus.”