Late goals give Clipstone dramatic opening day win

Clipstone got their season off to a good start at the weekend.

Clipstone FC lit up the Lido Ground in their season opener with a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Holwell Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a balanced first 20 minutes with Clipstone probably just edging it on both possession and quality on the ball until the 22nd minute where Luke Bacon opened the scoring with a composed finish, giving Clipstone early control.

The host’s did maintain pressure but couldn’t find a second, taking a slim lead into halftime after having one cleared off the line which would have settled the home side down with a comfortable 2 goal lead going into half time, instead with just the one goal in the first half, it was still all to play for Holwell Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holwell responded after the break with an equaliser in the 56th minute, catching Clipstone off guard at the back, Holwell’s No7 Soloman Agyemon caused problems and with his blistering pace and tricky footwork opened up the Cobras’ back line time after time and eventually got the rewards.

On 67 minutes the visitors struck again in similar style to make it 2-1, turning the tide and silencing the home crowd. But Clipstone were not finished yet, in the 71’ Drama unfolded as Luke Bacon was brought down in the box by the visitor’s keeper Alfie Hoskins when an attempt to get the ball left him going straight through Bacon and left the referee no choice but to point to the penalty spot. Jack Thatcher stepped up and coolly slotted the penalty away to level the scores at 2-2.

In the 89th minute Kyle Bacon came the length of the pitch and delivered a moment of magic, smashing home from inside the box to ignite celebrations and reclaim the lead.

And finally to put the icing on the cake in extra time/ Holwell’s Isaac Hutton brought down Thatcher in the box, earning a yellow and conceding a second penalty. Thatcher made no mistake, securing his brace and putting the result beyond doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game new manager Richard Hannigan added: “Our opening 4-2 victory over Holwell Sports on Saturday was far from perfect but definitely pleasing. My instruction to the players before the game was to find a way to get points on the board, that’s the most important thing on the opening day. So whilst our performance and style of play wasn’t to the level it had been in pre-season, the boys found a way to win. We took the lead in the first half with a well-worked goal to be leading 1-0 at half time. They pegged us back and we were down 2-1 after an hour so we showed great character to win the game from there.”