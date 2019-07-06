Late goal sees Swansea City pip Mansfield Town 2-1 in Portugal

Mansfield Town were beaten by a late Barry McKay goal as Swansea City came from behind to pip the Stags 2-1 in this morning’s pre-season training game in the blistering heat of Portugal.

Both clubs changed their sides at half-time with a lively first half seeing new Mansfield signing Nicky Maynard get off the mark only for the Swans to level through Wayne Routledge with the last kick of the half.

A quieter second half saw Stags twice come close to a winner before former Forest man McKay stole it at the end for the Championship side.

There were drinks breaks in both halves as the teams tried to cope with the heat.

The game at Complexo Desportivo,Vila Real de Santo António, saw Swansea dominate the early stages and Conrad Logan made a superb one-handed save on 26 minutes to keep out a Routledge effort.

But four minutes later Stags trialist striker Joe Quigley fired against the bar.

Mansfield were then ahead on 36 minutes as CJ Hamilton teased defenders on the left before sending in a low ball that caused a scramble from which Maynard turned well to drill home.

However, just as Stags appeared to be going on ahead, Routledge raced clear onto a Mike van der Hoorn ball over the top with Mansfield expecting an offside flag, and he was able to round Logan and level.

With both sides changing their line-ups, the second half was a much quieter affair with few chances.

New Stags keeper Aidan Stone made an impressive save on 77 minutes, showing great agility to keep out a Courtney Baker-Richardson header from Yan Dhanda’s cross.

With just seven minutes to go Mal Benning’s 20-yard shot was kept out by the fingertips of goalkeeper Steven Benda, and from the corner, Willem Tomlinson’s thunder-strike flew just over the bar.

Then, just as it looked like Mansfield had at least earned a deserved draw against their Championship opponents, McKay cut in from the left and smashed home a low right-footed finish under Stone for the winner.

Stags now fly home from their 10-day pre-season training camp with games at Bradford PA on Thursday and Alfreton Town on Saturday to come.

STAGS FIRST HALF: Logan, Stokes, Pearce, Sweeney, Clarke, Bishop, Hamilton, Smith, Fielding, Quigley, Maynard.

STAGS SECOND HALF: Stone, A. Walker, Preston, Gibbens, Mellis, Law, Tomlinson, Khan, Benning, Cook, Rose.

SWANSEA FIRST HALF: Steven Benda, Connor Roberts, Brandon Cooper, Cian Harries, Mike van der Hoorn, Matt Grimes, Jack Evans, Oli McBurnie, Wayne Routledge, Jordon Garrick, Liam Cullen.

SWANSEA SECOND HALF: Steven Benda, Kyle Naughton, Declan John, Joe Lewis, Joe Rodon, George Byers, Jay Fulton, Yan Dhanda, Nathan Dyer, Barrie McKay, Courtney Baker-Richardson.