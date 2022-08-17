Late drama as Kimberley MW snatch victory in thrilling local derby with battling 10-men Selston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having Jordan Black sent off on 80 minutes and trailing 2-1, Selston levelled the game with three minutes to go through Jay Cooper.

But, after a long hold-up when Kimberley's Aaron Coyle suffered a dislocated shoulder, nine minutes were added and with the final kick Sam Brown netted a dramatic winner.

Joint Kimberley boss Graham Furnell said: “After Saturday's disappointing 5-1 defeat at Quorn, there was no better way to right the wrongs than a local derby at home under the lights.

Kimberley skipper Sam Brown - dramatic late winner.

“Are we happy with the win? Absolutely. But until we cut out the mistakes and manage periods of the game when in front or to take the sting out of it we will be in for a long hard season.

“We started brightly and took an early lead. But for some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping it could have been more, but that's been the story of our season so far.

“But, after two failed attempts to clear the danger a bouncing ball in our box was drilled home for an equaliser.

“The second half started in the same vein with us creating some excellent chances but we couldn't find a way past the excellent Selston keeper.

“Although I'm sure it was thrilling for the spectators, it seemed to unsettle us and nerves crept in, thinking it wasn't going to be our night.

“Selston sensed this and with their vastly more experienced team started to get a grip on the game without creating any clear cut chances.

“Skipper Sam Brown headed us back into the lead with around 15 to play, then Selston found themselves down to 10 men after a stamp on Banton.

“Then, naively, instead of managing the game out we continued to show our inexperience at this level and got caught on the ball in the middle of the pitch.

“After a driving run and three failed tackles the big Selston striker drilled a great strike through a crowded box into the net on 87 minutes.”

He added: “On a sour note, substitute Aaron Coyle fell awkwardly after a challenge by the corner flag leaving him leading to him needing to leave the ground in an ambulance with a dislocated shoulder.

“This plus another couple of knocks with players from both sides created the injury time and, as he did earlier, in the game Sam Brown glanced home a superb header on 99 minutes to snatch the win.”

Selston boss Karl Steed said: “I feel like I have committed a lot of crimes with the luck we're having at the minute.

“We lost 2-1 to Skegness on Saturday with the last kick of the first half and against Kimberley we lost to the last kick of the game. It's hard to take.

“We showed great desire and I thought we were the better side with 10 men for about a 15 minute-spell.

“They added nine minutes of injury time on after Aaron Coyle dislocated his shoulder for Kimberley - I hope he is back playing soon as he's a good lad.

“We have conceded three goals, all from headers from balls into the box and it's becoming a bit of a trend of late.

“Being a yard away is not good enough. Players have to be prepared to take knocks, bumps and bruises and elbows to the body to influence preventing those goals.

“It's really fine margins. I can't fault the lads' desire and effort last night, coming from behind with 10 men and looking like we could probably go on to win it.

“At the same time our keeper has made some tremendous saves and we've cleared one off the line.

“It was a good end to end game and Kimberley are a decent hard-working side. That's what we're going to come up against nine times out of 10.