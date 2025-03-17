Late blow for AFC Mansfield as title-chasers Bourne Town snatch stoppage time win

AFC Mansfield were pipped 2-1 at home by UCL Premier North title-chasers Bourne Town in a thrilling end to the game on Saturday.

But boss Phil Buxton said he could not have asked much more from his players on the day.

Trailing to a 39th minute Brad Marshall goal, the Bulls looked to have rescued a point when Ryan Ingram levelled from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go after sub Harley Kozluk had been brought down.

But Zak Munton popped up with a winner two minutes into stoppage time to leave the home side with nothing to show for their efforts and outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton - proud in defeat.AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton - proud in defeat.
Bulls boss Phil Buxton said: “First and foremost I am proud of the performance.

“In the whole 90 minutes Bourne only had two chances and they scored from both of them.

“They have not really laid a glove on us in open play.

“The first one was a set piece and their big lad, 6ft 5ins or whatever he is, comes in and heads it in at the back stick.

“For half an hour in the first half we were then massively on top and had good chances we didn't stick away.

“We came back out for the second half on top again and they were defending for their lives.

“We got the penalty – I am not really sure what it was for – and he sticks it away.

“It only looked like one team winning the game then.

“But again from a set piece, it was flicked on and fell lovely to their lad who just volleyed it into the bottom corner in the 93rd minute.

“It is a difficult one to take today, I won't lie, as the lads were excellent and I can't be negative about the performance.

“They gave me everything which is what I had asked for.

“But we do need to tighten up in defensive areas when defending set pieces.”

The Bulls have no game this weekend and Buxton added: “We will train on Thursday and then give them Saturday off when I think they are going to go out doing a bit of squad bonding before getting ready for Melton the week after.

“We have big games ahead and we know we are in a battle for the play-offs.”

“It is disappointing we've dropped points today, but we have to keep going, keep believing in ourselves, and see if we can get that spot.”

