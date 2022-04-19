Ticket sales are predicted to be close to selling out for Stags’ home games versus Crawley Town on Saturday, Stevenage on Tuesday and Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, 7th May.

Stags are targeting a top seven finish in what is expected to be an enthralling end to the regular 46-game league campaign.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the three home fixtures but allows an increased number of tickets to be made available for supporters.

Stags' last three games at the One Call Stadium are now all-ticket and selling fast.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the games.

However, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone by 5pm the day before each match.

Tickets for all three fixtures are also available for purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on the day before each game.

Tickets can be purchased by the following means:

Online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on the day before each game.

In person at the ticket office at One Call Stadium until 5pm on the day before each game.

Via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1), until 5pm on the day before each game.

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.

Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.