Last minute extra-time winner a dream for AFC Mansfield boss

Boss Matt Chatfield could hardly contain himself after Ross Duggan squeezed home a sensational 120th-minute winner against Hanley Town to send AFC Mansfield through to the second round of the FA Vase.

“I had always dreamt of scoring a 120th-minute winner,” said Chatfield after Saturday’s dramatic home win.

“They were a good side, we were down to ten men, we saved a penalty and they went down to ten men too.

“It was an outstanding performance, it was fully deserved. I’m so happy.”

In contrast to several less pleasing performances over recent weeks, ten-man AFC’s fighting spirit was rewarded late on with a Duggan leveller, and was the perfect example of a never-say-die attitude.

“After the red card the lads didn’t ponder on it, they went for it and gave it that extra bit - that’s what the difference was today,” said Chatfield.

Impact from the bench was also key on Saturday and above anyone the gaffer was pleased with Jack Warwick, who had a hand in the equaliser: “The first thing he did was create a chance, it was a great flick-on. He injected the right energy at the right time, and so did the other subs.”

Nicky Darker was dismissed after the hour-mark after conceding a Hanley penalty, which Dylan Parkin did terrifically to palm away from danger to keep the scores level, before Martin Stayner fired home two minutes later with a well-worked move.

But the Bulls kept fighting and Duggan volleyed home an 84th-minute leveller from his left foot before going on to claim the winner as late as the final minute of extra-time.