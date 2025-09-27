Last gasp win was nothing more than we deserved says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough as they see off Rotherham United

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said today's last minute win over struggling Rotherham United was nothing less than his injury-hit side deserved.

Behind to a seventh minute Jordan Hugill penalty, Stags levelled through Tyler Roberts on 62 minutes before sub Dom Dwyer grabbed a last gasp winner seconds after coming on.

It was a first win for Mansfield in seven outings and Clough said: “Getting a result in these circumstances and adversity, they feel even more special.

“We had to work incredibly hard and I don't think we will get a better three points this season.

“We showed character in abundance today after going behind so early on with a patched up side.

“The win was nothing more than we deserved for our performance over the 95 minutes.

“To get a winner in the last minute makes it feel a little better after conceding so late last week.

“I don't think we deserved to lose the game last week so this goes in some way to making up for it with our late winner.”

Rotherham's penalty was given for a debatable handball against Frazer Blake-Tracy. Clough said: “Fraser's arm was certainly up. We are not sure if it hit his body first. He said it brushed his arm but hit more of his body.

“But we thought we had a good shout for one at the other end when the ball rolled up against the lad's arm. But if you explain to me what is and what is not and handball these days I would be very interested to hear it.

“Despite the early setback we kept playing and created chances with Rhys Oates a threat throughout the game. We deserved a goal in that first half.

“I always felt we would score as we were playing so well throughout once we had settled down after the early penalty.”

He added: “I thought we played some good stuff today against a very good team.

“Don't underestimate Rotherham because of their league position. They have Championship players left over and they won't be down there in the next few months.”

Roberts' fine finish was his first goal for the club and Clough said: “It was quick thinking from Rhys with the throw and Tyler strode into the box and almost nonchalantly sidefooted it into the bottom corner and made it look much easier than it was.

“I think it took everyone by surprise as they were maybe expecting a cross. It was a huge relief.”

Dwyer was one of three 89th minute subs for Stags.

“We had to make the three late changes as all three of them had cramp and were in danger of getting injured,” said Clough.

“The free kick delivery from Aaraon Lewis was absolutely superb, undefendable, and there is no one better to get on the end of it than Dom. You can't defend it with the pace Aaron put on it.”

Stags had players starting well short of full fitness with Deji Oshilaja making his first appearance of the season.

“Deji has had one training session since pre-season and if any of the other defenders had been available he would not have been anywhere near the squad today, let alone the team. I think the lads are about to carry him out to his car now,” said Clough.