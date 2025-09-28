Last gasp win shows character and squad depth at injury-hit Mansfield Town believes midfield ace Aaron Lewis.

Midfielder Aaron Lewis felt the last gasp win over Rotherham United in Saturday's 2-1 home victory epitomised the character and depth in Mansfield Town's injury-hit squad as depleted Stags got over the line.

Trailing to a seventh minute Jordan Hugill penalty for a handball against Frazer Blake-Tracy, Stags levelled through Tyler Roberts on 62 minutes after a quick throw from Rhys Oates released him.

Then Lewis' pinpoint free kick in the last minute saw sub Dom Dwyer win it with a close range header seconds after coming onto the pitch.

“Everyone is buzzing here,” said Lewis.

Rhys Oates - outstanding display on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Going a goal behind early on with a patched up team, I think we showed fantastic character to get the three points.

“After last week that is exactly what we needed at home with the fans elated in the last minute. We really want to keep the momentum going now.”

On the early spot kick, he said: “I didn't think it was a penalty and Frazer was adamant it didn't hit him, so it's another questionable decision but we know we are going to have to deal with that throughout the season and we then showed character to win it.

“We were creating chances and we knew we'd score eventually, but also that we had to stay solid too and not concede again.

“We felt like we could go on and win it.

“Rotherham are a solid team and we knew how they would play, it's not the prettiest style of football.

“But we knew if we just kept playing our stuff we would be okay.

“We had to keep feeding the ball out to Rhys Oates on the left wing – it was brilliant to have him back - he terrorised their full back today.

“His quick throw sent Ty away and he's finished it really well. From there we could always see ourselves winning the game.

“That goal was massive. Their heads dropped and we were on the front foot more and more.”

On his decisive free kick at the death, Lewis said: “I had a few free kicks before that which I put in the area.

“As soon as I stepped up I saw a nice little gap and Dom had just got himself on the pitch. I just put it into a good area and he has finished it really well, which is what he does.

“The win shows the squad depth that we have. We have quite a few boys out with injury and Sweens (Ryan Sweeney) is suspended.

“But we had Deji (Oshilaja) and Oatesy back in and you saw what those two brought to the team just from 90 minutes today.

“And Dom probably not playing much as he would have liked but coming on and scoring the winner epitomises how good the squad depth is.”