Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw admitted it was hard to take as Mansfield Town grabbed a last minute winner to sink his struggling side 2-1 this afternoon.

Like Stags, Rotherham are injury-ravaged and Hamshaw thought he had at least gained a point at his old club until Dom Dwyer stole a last minute winner for Mansfield.

United had gone ahead from the spot through Jordan Hugill after only seven minutes and held onto that advantage until Tyler Roberts netted his first Mansfield goal on 62 minutes.

Dwyer then headed home a winner just seconds after coming on as a sub and Hamshaw said: “That has been the story of our season and it was tough to take again.

Tyler Roberts levels during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 27 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a decent first half and we could have scored a couple of goals, but I was really disappointed with our second half – we should have done more.

“And we have to be better than that, conceding that last minute goal.

“With our injuries, I am a bit restricted with what substitutions I can make which is frustrating.

“The goals we are conceding are down to moments of concentration.

“We had to switch on to the quick throw – and it wasn't that quick a throw either.

“And for the winner from the free kick we let a man go back post.

“It just wasn't good enough and I take full responsibility.”

He added: “We move on, it is a difficult, testing time at the moment and I appreciate the fans' frustration – the club and the fans mean the world to me and I am desperate to get results.

“We are doing the best we can at this moment in time in difficult circumstances. It is my job to find answers – and I will find them.

“ We have to show a bit more character than we showed second half.”