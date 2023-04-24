News you can trust since 1952
Last chance to vote for your Mansfield Town player of the year?

It is time once again for you to choose your Mansfield Town Player of the Year for the 2022/2023 season.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

Simply make your choice and let us know via email to [email protected] by noon this Wednesday (26th April).

Last year’s winner was defender Stephen McLaughin, who won the Chad Readers’ Player of the Year accolade by some way and also picked up several other Player of the Year awards.

However, he has spent much of this season with injury problems and unlikely to win it again.

Stephen McLaughlin receives his trophy last year from Chad sports editor John Lomas.Stephen McLaughlin receives his trophy last year from Chad sports editor John Lomas.
Stephen McLaughlin receives his trophy last year from Chad sports editor John Lomas.
So who has impressed you most over another exciting season with Stags again competing at the right end of the table, despite the handicap of an horrendous injury list since January?

Mr Consistency Elliott Hewitt is likely to be up there among the frontrunners.

Also, veteran former Irish international Stephen Quinn has turned back the years at 37 to put in some fantastic performances.

On loan Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym has been a very steady pair of hands and made very few errors over the campaign.

Players like Lucas Akins and Jordan Bowery have been invaluable for their versatility and on loan Forest striker Will Swan, another sidelined by injury, has been lethal in front of goal.

Also, Alfie Kilgour has been immaculate at centre half since signing in January too and quickly become a firm favourite, as has fellow new boy Davis Keillor-Dunn.

