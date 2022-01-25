Luke Walker - on target at Handsworth.

The Bulls made the trip into South Yorkshire with high hopes after bringing in forward Klarke Greenham from Sherwood Colliery, who had an immediate impact with a brace.

Greenham grabbed Mansfield the lead just three minutes in as Luke Walker’s headed flick-on found the forward to casually poke past Ben Townsend.

The joy was short-lived as Handsworth snatched an equaliser two minutes later through Leon Howarth, who retained possession on the edge of the box before steering home into the bottom corner.

Alfie Dodsworth, Walker and Greenham were the front three for the Bulls and created mayhem, which would eventually lead to a second breakthrough on 18 minutes.

Some clever link-up play between Dodsworth and Greenham allowed Walker to sneak in behind before weaving past one man and smashing past Townsend.

Adam Revuelta continued his impressive form with some excellent stops, denying Kane Reece from close-range after the attacker snuck through on goal.

He was again called into action when parrying Dunne’s powerful effort onto the post with a brilliant reactive save.

Bulls quickly added a third on 66 minutes as, with a show of class, midfielder Dodsworth took aim from a free-kick and bent his effort into the back of the net.

And with 15 minutes left, Greenham completed his brace with Mansfield’s fourth.

Walker and Greenham continued their partnership, as Walker raced through on goal and slid the ball into the path of Greenham who was composed in slotting past an astray Townsend.

Mansfield almost added a fifth through Walker, who capitalised on some poor defending.