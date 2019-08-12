Kixx Mansfield kids fly the flag at Wembley for Manchester City v Liverpool match

Memories were made for 20 children from a football academy in Mansfield when they strode on to the pitch at Wembley as flagbearers for the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Kixx Mansfield youngsters enjoyed an amazing experience as part of the pre-match guard of honour for England’s top two teams.

Kixx was chosen by the Community Shield’s official supporter, McDonalds, as a reward for the way it develops grassroots football.

The academy is owned by Liam King, who is no stranger to Wembley, having captained and scored for non-league North Ferriby United when they won the FA Trophy there in 2015. King said: “The Community Shield was an incredible day for the children, and we are so proud of them.”

Kerry Graves, of McDonalds, said: “Kixx is a fantastic community club.”