Kimberley MW prepare for top-of-the-table six-pointer with trip to Hinckley

Kimberley bosses Ant Ward (left) and Graham Furnell watch on against West Bridgford on Saturday.

They go to second-placed Hinckley, who sit six points behind Kimberley with five games left to play and with an inferior goal difference, albeit one that was dented by an 8-1 win at West Bridgford on Tuesday.

And with the Miners also having beaten West Bridgford on their last outing on Saturday, they go into this weekend’s game knowing another win would put them on the verge of title glory.

But joint-boss Graham Furnell is keeping his feet on the ground ahead of the big game.

He said: “Nothing changes with regard to preparations and with all the excitement around the club myself and Ant [Ward] have had to be party poopers.

"If we look at the next three games in isolation, we’ve taken one point from a possible nine against our opponents, having lost 1-0 to Hinckley at home, drawn 2-2 with Bourne and lost 3-1 at Harrowby.

"So when we say there’s still plenty to do, this just confirms it.

"We won’t be taking anything for granted and will continue to earn the right to keep our noses in front on a game-by-game basis.

“We're hopeful of having a fully fit squad to choose from but will leave it right up to Thursday and anyone unable to train fully in the final session won't be risked.”

A third club also remain in the race, with Belper United only three points behind Hinckley in third place and no doubt keen to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Kimberley guaranteed themselves at least a play-off place with the 3-1 win over West Bridgford last weekend, courtesy of two Luis Rose goals and a third from Aarron Coyle.

Furnell said: “We started brightly and wasted a couple of good chances before Luis put us in front, then in a ten minute spell after that we were guilty of trying to score the perfect goal and wasted two more gilt-edged chances before Luis got his second.

"West Bridgford pulled a stunning goal back but the next goal was always crucial and thankfully we got it but West Bridgford certainly made us work for the win.”