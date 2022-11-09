Kimberley MW pipped by table-topping Loughborough but new Eastwood CFC boss chalks up first win

But Eastwood CFC gave new boss Nick Labatte his first win as they saw off Leicester Nirvana by a single goal, scored after only six minutes by Isaac Morledge.

“The scholars were unbeaten in the league and presented our toughest task this season to date,” said joint Kimberley boss Graham Furnell.

“But we gave them a real scare and I can't help but scratch my head on some of the decisions by the officials throughout the game.

James Shaw - 19th goal of season in defeat on Saturday.

“With the effort and application our players put in we're proud of them and disappointed for them not to get something out the game.

“We have no midweek fixture to worry about this week so we can get a plan in place in training to try to better the result against high flying Melton away from home.”

On 27 minutes some superb hold up play by Moore set the ball back to Jordan Wheatley to hit a first time through ball into the path of James Shaw whose first shot was initially saved by the keeper but he could only parry it back into Shaw's path to slot into an empty net for his 19th goal of the season.

Instead of this helping Kimberley settle it led to a scrappy spell and the Students made them pay right on 45 minutes as a well worked corner found Luke Martin to head in from close range.

With 20 minutes to go Kimberley lost both Pearson & Ryan Wheatley to injury within the space of five minutes and Loughborough took advantage with the incoming Fitzpatrick caught cold as he was bypassed by a clever one-two down the left with sub Ryan Hayes beating keeper Rigley from six yards, the goal standing despite Kimberley protests over two players appearing offside.

Whitehurst hit the home post in the last minute as the Students made it 15 games unbeaten.

Elsewhere, Selston lost 2-1 at Sleaford Town beat Selston and now host Deeping Rangers on Saturday.