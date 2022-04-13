They need just one point from their home game with Harrowby United to secure the championship and with it promotion to the UCL Premier Division, the highest level they’ll ever have played at in the club’s 96-year history.

The Miners lie nine points clear of Hinckley with three games left to play, having accrued 103 points so far and scored 125 goals. They also have a +9 better goal difference than their nearest challengers, meaning promotion should now only be a formality, but joint-boss Graham Furnell says it’s not over until it’s over.

He said: “We all know what is needed to get us over the line but the job isn’t done just yet. It will be a tough game against a Harrowby side who have already beaten us once this season but we hope our fantastic supporters will again be at The Stag for what we hope will be a fantastic day for the club.

Kimberley MW joint bosses Ant Ward and Graham Furnell are aiming to seal the title on Saturday.

"The players and management have been superb and a credit to the club and with three games to go our destiny is in our own hands to achieve an incredible moment, unthinkable nine months ago.”

Following the Harrowby game, Kimberley then welcome Hucknall Town on Bank Holiday Monday before a visit to St Andrews on the final day (23rd)

Last weekend saw Kimberley once again emerge with three points as they crushed hosts Bourne Town 5-0. Nathan Banton, Aaron Coyle, Luis Rose (2) and Ryan Wheatley scored the goals.

Furnell said: “Bourne have improved in recent weeks and took a point off high-flying Belper last week, as well as having taking a point from our game earlier in the season, so we knew we couldn’t underestimate them.

"We started strongly against the wind and were 3-0 up at half-time, then Bourne came out and got into the game without really creating any clear cut chances after half-time and Luis Rose’s two goals put the game to bed.

"Special mentions should go to Nathan Banton who played his 50th league game for the club having been superb for us since arriving.