Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now travel to face Atherstone Town CFC, of the Midlands League Premier Division, on Saturday, 3rd September.

The win was achieved despite late injury problems which saw several player sidelined including keeper James Fogg.

Joint manager Graham Furnell said: “Credit to the lads. We held them out, getting a pleasing clean sheet and to the delight of the chairman and club officials, a safe passage through the First Qualifying Round for the first time in the club's history.

James Shaw - put Kimberley on their way to FA Cup glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To a man they gave it there all, but what was most pleasing was all of our walking wounded were in attendance to show there support.”

Fogg will be out for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem and Furnell said: “Frantically we rang round to get cover and after several calls were given some hope by friends and neighbours Ilkeston Town, who offered up third choice keeper Harvey Woodward.

“Just as we thought we could relax, there was a delay with his registration being received by the FA. “Despite the nature of the loan being an emergency we were informed at the 11th hour the signing wasn't completed in time.

“In the end up stepped Danny Rigley who was ruled out for up to six weeks after coming off in the Sherwood game only 18 days ago and declared himself fit only two weeks into his rehabilitation plan.”

James Shaw put them ahead on the hour and Tom Ecclehall sealed it nine minutes later.

Kimberley now face more cup action with a home derby with Hucknall Town in the FA Vase on Saturday followed by a league game at Belper United on Monday.

“We will again have to access the fitness of a few players this week and cater our sessions to suit as the squad is looking a little threadbare, so we can ill afford to work them too hard,” said Furnell.

“Having played Hucknall several times over the past three seasons and, knowing them fairly well, they now have a new management team in place and will certainly want to look to avenge last season when we came out on top in both league games.

“We will see where we are at come Thursday night but will be looking to again shuffle the pack and potentially get a couple of fresh faces into the squad.

“Once again we'd like to thank our fantastic supporters who cheer the lads on through thick and thin.