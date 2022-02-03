Graham Furnell felt Saturday's draw at Kirby Muxloe was a fair result despite the injury-time drama.

They go to 17th-placed Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday before a local derby at Hucknall Town next Wednesday night, the Yellows also in the promotion mix given they sit in fifth place going into the next round of matches.

And after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Kirby Muxloe last time out, which saw Michael Pearson’s 94th minute goal immediately cancelled out by the hosts, joint-boss Graham Furnell wants to see a return to winning ways.

He said: “We have to regroup and focus on Saturday’s opponents Lutterworth who gave us a tough test at our place in November.

"They’re a big powerful side and if we want to come away with the points we have to raise our performance levels from Saturday.

"We still have a couple of lads out with knocks and another with work commitments they can't get out of but, as I've said previously, we have a big squad and won't be afraid to shuffle things around to get the best 16 we think can get the job done.

"We’ll then switch our attention to a very difficult midweek fixture away to high-flying Hucknall.

“Since we've been at the club Hucknall home and away have been our toughest games and I don't see that changing this time round either.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s draw at Kirby Muxloe, played in tough weather conditions, Furnell was disappointed the Miners’ late goal didn’t turn out to be the winner, with Kimberley now level on points with leaders Hinckley.

He said: “Kirby have completely changed their team since we last played them on being on 4G in blustery conditions wasn’t conducive to a good game of football.

"We were glad to go in 0-0 at the break as our keeper Danny Rigley had made several saves and the weather died down a bit in the second-half which helped both teams get the ball down and play and it was a much more even game.

"It looked like a stalemate until we scored yet again in 94th minute, which seems to be our favourite minute in which to score, thanks to Michael Pearson’s screamer from 25 yards which led to a mass pile on from players and staff by the corner flag which you can imagine didn’t go down well with the home fans or bench!

"That should have been it but they then equalised with the last kick of the game, the ball going in off one of our players, and although I was annoyed with the manner of the goal it was the least Kirby deserved and they understandably ran past our dugout as we’d done theirs!

“Once I'd calmed down I did have a chuckle to myself knowing I'd have done exactly the same.

“That closes everything up at the top of the league and with both ourselves and Belper dropping points the only winners were Hinckley who didn't have a game.”