Graham Furnell and Ant Ward's side are pursuing top spot in the UCL Division One.

Vics are rooted on seven points at the foot of the standings, while Kimberley continue to fly high in fourth place – two points behind the leaders Hinckley and with games in hand on all those above them.

But Furnell is urging caution ahead of what on paper looks a very winnable game.

He said: “We have no doubt this will be another tough test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The league positions don’t tell the full story as Vics are a far better side than their current position suggests. We played them in October and they gave us a real scare for 70 minutes before we ran out 3-0 winners.

"Their recent form has seen them take three points of the then top-of-the-table Radford along with two narrow defeats against high-flying Aylestone and Hinckley.

“So we expect another tough game coming up against a well-organised defence and a side with a threat going forward, especially with ex-Eastwood man Kieran Knight in their ranks.

“We have to go there in a confident mood and we will certainly respect our opponents but have to take the three points to keep us chasing the league leaders.

"We have two training sessions this week to work on the game plan to unlock a stubborn defence.”

Kimberley go into the game off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win at Clifton All Whites last weekend.

Sub Phil Jaunch struck a 94th minute winner to secure the points, after Nathan Banton had earlier given the Miners a half-time lead with a free-kick and Clifton had equalised just after the interval.

Furnell said: “As predicted Clifton posed more of a threat than when we faced them last month, and buoyed with the recent additions from Ilkeston U23s they made a real game of it Saturday.

"The weather wasn't really conducive to our usual brand of football with strong winds sweeping across Green Lane so we knew we had to be patient.

"Clifton started the game the brighter without creating a clear cut chance and they certainly had the upper hand a d controlled the early tempo of the game, aided by having the wind behind them.

"Just as we started to get a foothold we were dealt a blow of losing debutant Jordan Wheatley to a concussion injury on the half hour mark. Phil Jaunch replaced him who could count himself unlucky not to have started the game.

“Having got in front, the message at half-time was clear - adjust to the weather conditions in the first ten minutes and then take the game to them, but all that went out the window when Clifton equalised after we failed to clear our lines from a corner. This gave them a boost and they again came on strong.

“In the end, as it looked like it would be a draw, Phil Jaunch smashed home the winner to keep us in touch with those above us.”