Kimberley MW continue play-off push after 'good point' at home to Belper

Kimberley joint-manager Graham Furnell is keen to get more points in the board as they play catch-up with their fixtures.

The joint-manager praised those who had helped make the Stag Ground pitch playable following inclement weather, Kimberley going on to maintain their push for a promotion spot.

And Furnell was happy with the result.

He said: “I have to say a special thank you to the volunteers who came to the Stag Ground at 8am to get the pitch playable as we can't afford any more games being cancelled.

"It was always going to be a tough game as Belper are among the favourites to win the league and we hadn’t had a game for a month.

"But our lads have worked hard to keep their core fitness and we were able to field a very strong squad.

"Our goalkeeper Danny Rigley was in outstanding form and both sides hit the woodwork on four occasions so it was far from a boring 0-0, and it could be a very good point earned come the end of the season, rather than two points dropped.”

Attention now turns to two away trips in the next week, with Birstall United the hosts on Saturday and then bottom-of-the-table Borrowash Victoria the destination on Tuesday night.

And with Kimberley having up to four games in hand on the sides above them as they sit just outside the play-off places, wins will be key.

Furnell said: “We haven’t been to Birstall before but having lost our unbeaten home record to them earlier in the season we know what they’re about.

"They have a good shape to them and have two real danger men at the sharp end of the pitch in Paul Pallet and William Clarke who both feature high in the goals scored column.

“We have to shuffle our pack again with a couple still unavailable but that won't stop us going there with a plan to bring back the three points to keep us in the play-off mix.

“We have to play catch up now having played three or four games fewer than those around us, so we can't afford any slip-ups with games coming thick and fast in January.