Kimberley MW confident for Stourbridge Swifts FA Vase tie after thrilling Nottingham Forest clash

Kimberley joint manager Graham Furnell.

After a 4-0 defeat of Ingles to stay second in the UCL Division One on Saturday, Kimberley turned in a superb display on Tuesday night to draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest' s U23 stars of the future in the Notts Senior Cup before losing 5-4 on penalties.

“We will savour the memory of the Forest game, then get back out on the training pitch to prepare for another massive game in the FA Vase on Saturday,” said joint manager Graham Furnell.

“Stourport ply their trade at step 5 and have Lee Hughes in their ranks.

“It's a game we go into as underdogs, but make no mistake, we are confident of causing a upset and putting the club in the third round of the Vase for the first time in our history.

“We will have to shuffle the pack with Luis Rose and Lewis Partridge both cup-tied, but one thing we have shown this season is we have good depth to this squad and players have stepped up whenever called upon.

“We have a fully booked-up supporters coach making the trip to Stourport hoping for a cup upset.”

The Forest game attracted Kimberley's biggest ever crowd of 742 and Furnell said: “We're immensely proud of everyone involved with the club.

“We knew it was a tall order when Forest come to town, but fantastic volunteers worked countless hours for free on the build-up to the game, and to then cater for the club's biggest ever crowd was a fantastic sight to see.

“From a players' point of view I can honestly say they gave us everything from the first to the final minute and created the better of the chances.

“One of them was only kept out by a reaction save which denied a certain goal without the keeper knowing how it stayed out which says a lot on how far this group of players have come.

“With the game ending 0-0 after 90 minutes and going straight to the lottery of a penalty shoot-out, we were confident, knowing our keeper Danny Rigley had already saved three this season.