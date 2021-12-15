Kimberley MW all set for key top four battle as Aylestone Park come calling

Kimberley have been in fine form this season in UCL Division One.

Kimberley lie fourth in UCL Division One, a place and a point behind Aylestone Park but with three games in hand.

And having had an enforced break due to last weekend’s game at Borrowash Victoria being postponed, Furnell is ready for the challenge and keen to make amends for losing to the same opponents in August.

He said: "It should be a really good spectacle to watch. They beat us 2-1 in the first game of the season and it was clear they would be in the mix come the end of the campaign on that performance alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were caught cold and didn’t do ourselves justice in the game at all, going two down at half-time and giving ourselves too much to do to get anything out of the game.

“We go into this game more confident having now had a look at them and having had more of a feel for the league.

“We have a full squad to choose from so it will be two very competitive sessions this week for everyone to stake a claim in the squad, never mind the starting 11.”

On last weekend’s postponement, Furnell says the time was far from wasted.

He added: “It was frustrating to be the only game in the league called off due to the weather but it can’t be helped.

"Others around us were able to get more points on the board apart from Aylestone who lost 4-2 at Holwell Sports.

"We didn't waste the day though as we called all the squad in for a training session to keep them ticking over and we also managed to get across to take in a game of one of our upcoming opponents which is something we rarely get to do ourselves.

“We usually have to rely on reports from people we send out on our behalf.”

Meanwhile, Kimberley MW have teamed up with Kimberley Town Council and a local church to set up a food bank to help those less fortunate over the Christmas period.