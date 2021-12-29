Kimberley call off Hucknall Town match due to COVID - opposition find out game is off via Twitter

Kimberley called off their game at Hucknall due to COVID in their camp.

They had been scheduled to face Town in a big United Counties League clash at Watnall Road but were unable to field a side due to COVID hitting the club hard.

A club statement read: “It’s with deep regret to announce that tomorrow's fixture away to Hucknall Town has been postponed due to covid concerns.

“We will hopefully be back in action on Monday when we welcome Belper United to The Stag Ground.”

The club also confirmed via a twitter post that all the relevant documentation had been sent to the league.

The decision left Hucknall boss Andy Graves angry after saying he first found out the game would not take place via Kimberley’s twitter account.

“I thought they might have let us know officially but there we go and we move on to the next game.

“It was disappointing that the game didn't take place,” said Graves. “We were on a bit of a run again.

“It gave us a day off so that is a positive, we had a couple of COVID cases, though we would have carried on like we have in the last few weeks. We had six players out when we played Radford

“It is disappointing to have found out the game was off via twitter and that it was so late, but we move on now.”

The Advertiser was unable to contact the club for an expanded comment despite repeated attempts.

Kimberley are currently ahead of Hucknall Town on goal difference in the final play-off place and have three games in hand.

They are eight points of leaders Hinckley but have four games in hand.

Elsewhere, Eastwood CFC slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Heanor Town on Tuesday.

Alex Britton curled an effort wide on 11 minutes as the visitors started strongest.

And Heanor took the lead on 23 minutes through top goal scorer Jamie Sleigh.