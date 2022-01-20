Kimberley Miners Welfare are among the favourites to gain promotion this season.

It won’t just be local pride at stake; Radford currently lie second in the UCL Division One standings with Kimberley six points behind them in fifth but with four games in hand.

So Miners joint-boss Graham Furnell is under no illusions as to the size of the task in hand.

He said: “Saturday poses a real threat and challenge to see where we're really at in terms of staying in the play-off race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Radford have been absolutely flying, chalking up win after win both home and away.

“We have to really up our game to get anything out of this encounter but as we have shown for most of the season we're a match for anyone and go into the game confident and have a full squad to choose from.

"We trained really well on Tuesday and when we get together on Thursday we will put the finishing touches to a game plan we feel will put us in good stead going into the game.

"With Forest v Derby being an early kick off we're also hoping to get a few spectators through the gate to get behind the boys and hopefully make it three wins on the spin and keep us well on track chasing the top three.”

Last time out, Kimberley ran out 4-2 winners at Graham St Prims on Saturday with Luis Rose hitting a hat-trick in the space of 18 second-half minutes.

That added to a 2-1 win at Borrowash Victoria three days previously, meaning Kimberley are unbeaten in six games, having won five of them.

Furnell said: “It’s been a tough last seven days on the pitch with two very hard-fought wins against two teams in the bottom three.

"We were far from our best in both games but took the six points on offer and while we're playing catch up with games in hand we'll take victory over performance for sure.

"Plus, with striker Luis Rose bagging a hat-trick on Saturday and young debutant Issac Morledge getting an injury-time winner at Borrowash, there were a few pleasing aspects in both games.”