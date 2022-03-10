Kimberley have been in excellent form to be in an exciting title battle.

The Miners are now level on points with leaders Hinckley and have played the same number of games, their goal difference being slightly inferior that of the leaders.

And as Kimberley prepare to welcome mid-table Saffron Dynamo to the Stag Ground this weekend, joint-boss Graham Furnell wants to see a run of six consecutive wins extended.

He said: “Saffron gave us a really tough game earlier in the season, despite us getting an early goal, as they created a lot of chances of their own and on reflection could count themselves unlucky not to get a share of the spoils.

"We know we’re in for another really tough afternoon but we have to keep our momentum to ensure we stay in the promotion race.

"We’ll have Michael Pearson and Nathan Banton back in contention after injury but have to see how Josh Barr-Rostron responds to treatment after coming off in last weekend’s game.”

Last Saturday, Kimberley won 1-0 at Ingles thanks to Aaron Coyle’s 11th goal of the season.

Neither Furnell nor fellow joint-manager Ant Ward were able to attend the game owing to the fact Ward was getting married, meaning the team was left in the hands of usual backroom staff Reece Limbert, John Cherry and Adrian Smith.

They were also able to call on the services of Mick Leslie, who until recently was first team coach at Basford United.

Furnell said: “Firstly I have to give huge thanks to our coaching staff and to Mick Leslie for taking the team and overseeing another crucial win.

"A 1-0 victory on the road against a rejuvenated Ingles team was a great result and from the reports we’ve had back, it seems they had their keeper to thank for having the game of his life and preventing it being an even bigger margin!”