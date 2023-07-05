The versatile 28-year-old, who can play midfield or defence, had been told he would be well down the pecking order with Stags this coming season and may be better looking for regular football elsewhere, though boss Nigel Clough said he would not close the door on him and he was welcome to do pre-season.

Wallace said: “I am over the moon to finally sign. There is a good group of players here who all want to achieve success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen first-hand the Hartlepool fans both home and away and I’m looking forward to pulling on the blue and white stripes and playing in front of them.”

Kieran Wallace - Stags man is now Hartlepool-bound.

Pools boss John Askey added: “I am delighted to bring Kieran in, he’s a versatile player with great determination.

“I’ve worked with him before during my time at York. I know his strengths and he will be an excellent asset to this team.”

A youth product of Nottingham Forest, Wallace’s first taste of senior football came with Ilkeston Town in 2014. From there, he joined Sheffield United, made 15 league appearances, and spent time on loan with Lincoln and Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving the Blades, he played for Matlock and Burton Albion, before joining York City on loan in 2021 as one of John Askey’s first signings.

Upon leaving York, Wallace moved to Mansfield, making 47 appearances for the Stags last season.

Stags' EFL Trophy Northern Section Group H fixtures have now been confirmed.

Their campaign begins on Tuesday, 5th September at One Call Stadium against Doncaster Rovers (7pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield will be at home again for the visit of Everton U21s on Tuesday, 19th September (7pm) and their group stage finale takes place at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday, 14th November for an away contest against manager Nigel Clough's former side, Burton Albion (7pm).