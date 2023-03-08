Kieran Wallace enjoying run of games at last in injury-hit Mansfield Town side

With so many players out injured, Wallace has been used in various roles and is currently the holding midfielder.

“I am enjoying it. It's been a long time coming for me to get a run in the side,” he smiled.

“It's probably the longest run of games I have played for a couple of years since my injury to be honest.

Kieran Wallace - enjoying run in the Mansfield side.

“I hadn't played a lot of football but since January I have played about eight or nine games in a row.

“Injuries to other players have probably played a part in me getting this run.

“At the start when we played a few games in a week I was finding it tough with the travelling and that, and the last couple of games I have not been quite happy with my performances.

“I think there has been a bit of a drop off due to the volume of games I've played.

“But the position does suit my attributes a bit more where I don't have to run around as much and maybe use my voice to get other players to run around while I protect the back three or four. It suits my game.

“I don't quite have the attacking power of a midfielder and I am maybe not big or physical enough to be a defender. So I have ended up there as a bit of an inbetweener.”

Despite the injuries, Stags continue to challenge for promotion and Wallace said: “I don't think our football has been as good recently but we have been grinding out results, which is probably the most important thing coming towards the run-in of the season. We're in the mix.

“The next three games are going to be very important as to whether we stay with the pack or go ahead of them. They could be vital.

“I can remember last season being in a similar situation.

“The fans were up for it and we were up for it. We didn't quite get there in the end but they were very exciting times.

“You'd rather be in the fight than have nothing to play for.”

On the injury crisis, he said: “We don't have many training. It hits you when you go out to warm up and see we are really down to the bare bones.

“It puts you under a bit more pressure to stay fit.

“We're told by the coaches to be a bit more careful. But the way I play and the way I train, I want to be as at it in training as I am in games as I need the practice and the fitness.

“I can't just relax and turn it on on a Saturday. I can't afford to do that.”

Wallace said the big week ahead, starting with Saturday's clash against table-topping Leyton Orient, will decide how much work Stags face in their final 10 game run-in.

“It will be a tough game on Saturday,” he said.

“Orient have been at the top since game one really and stayed there. So they are obviously the best team in the league.

“Then you have your automatic contenders as well in Northampton and Stockport that we are going to come up against.

“So it will be a tester for us, being the small group that we are.

“The next three games will set us up nicely for the final 10 games.