An 11th minute James Gale deflection won the day as Stags battled on with their lengthy injury list and players out on their knees by the end.

“It was a real tug of war – our backs were against the wall second half and we really dug deep again, similar to Tuesday night's win at Newport,” said Wallace.

“So we were delighted to come away with the three points.

Stags celebrate their winner over Stevenage. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We were also delighted with a clean sheet. Apart from one save from Christy Pym in the first half I don't think they had many chances.

“Although we were penned in second half I don't think we let them have too many chances, which is a good sign. I thought the two centre halves were outstanding.

“We had to battle hard, put everything on the line and empty the tank again.”

Despite two wins in five days, Stags continue to stay outside the play-off places on goal difference but have two more home games to come this week.

“Obviously all the other teams are winning as well which puts more pressure on us so we have to do it all again on Tuesday night with just three games to go,” he said.

“We know how Stevenage play so it wasn't a surprise to us and we stood up to it well.

“I thought we were quite comfortable up until the six added minutes then we did look a bit more uncomfortable.

“We have kept up with the play-off pack and are closing in on the automatics.

“The end is in sight for the season so we have to give it everything.

