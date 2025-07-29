Kick-off times brought forward for three of Mansfield Town games

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST
Mansfield Town have had kick-offs changed for three of their League One games.placeholder image
Kick-off times for Mansfield Town’s matches at home to Wigan Athletic (Saturday 25 October), away at Northampton Town (Saturday 08 November) and AFC Wimbledon (Saturday 13 December) have been brought forward to 12.30pm.

The three matches will now be shown live on Sky Sports +. Meanwhile, Stags’ Vertu Trophy Group F fixture away to Huddersfield Town has been confirmed for Tuesday 04 November (7.45pm kick-off).

Ticket information for the fixtures will be announced in due course.

