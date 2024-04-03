Key role for supporters as pressure mounts on Mansfield Town’s promotion push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags have six games left, four at home, and are still sat in the top three with games in hand on rivals ahead of Saturday's visit of in-form play-off chasing Crawley Town and Tuesday's visit of relegation-haunted Forest Green.

“They will be like six cup finals and having four at home is brilliant. But that means expectation will be right up there,” said Clough.

“The fans will play a huge part, especially in the four at home.

Travelling Mansfield fans at Wrexham 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It will be nervy. Everyone gets a bit nervy this time of the season, so we need them to stay calm as well and not panic.

“It may be that we go behind in one or two games. I hope we don't but we may do. That's the time we need them.

“Having Monday's game postponed puts more pressure on each game.

“People will say it's great you've got games in hand, but each one gets a little bit more pressure on it.

“We have to play six games now in the last three weeks of the season or so with four being at home.

“After these next two home games this week on Saturday and Tuesday we will know a bit more about our chances.

“All we can do is try to focus on Saturday and get three points.”

As Stags smarted from their defeat at Wrexham, they saw rivals MK Dons held by Notts County and then Wrexham lose at Doncaster.

“Other results were okay over the weekend for us, but more than anything we wanted three points.

“I think Notts County getting that equaliser was a key one. We were absolutely delighted with that one.

“And I think Doncaster are in as good a form as anyone, so it wasn't a great surprise they beat Wrexham. They are a good team and when they get everybody fit they will be right up there next season.

“It is hard winning football matches at any time of the season, especially when you get down to the last six or seven and there's a bit of pressure.

“You look at Crewe at home to Forest Green, who may be nearly down.

“But Steve Cotterill will never let them be like that and all of sudden Forest Green are 3-0 up at half-time. You just can't predict results at this time of the season.

He added: “This league is even. There are no poor teams. You look at the runs that Sutton, Forest Green and Colchester are having.

“And Grimsby are battling down there.

“It is an incredibly competitive, even league. And that's why you get these sort of results.

“The most important thing is it's in our own hands.

“We just have to make sure we get enough in the next six games to get us over the line.”

“We will know roughly after MK Dons' result on Monday what we need.

“Of course that could lessen if we managed to get a result at MK in 10 days time.”

Saturday's opponents Crawley have won their last three away games, netting nine times, and Clough said: “Because of the way they play, Crawley are one of the most dangerous sides in the league.

“They have just won 4-0 at Newport on Monday so will be as confident as any team.

“They are very expansive and they can really hurt you if you're not right on it.

“We had a good victory down there, but I think they have grown in confidence and improved since then and they will certainly fancy their chances of reaching the play-offs.”

Stags are raring to go after a miserable Easter.

“It was a disappointing weekend,” said Clough.

“We were disappointed with the defeat at Wrexham, though I don't think we played too badly.

“We made one mistake and the officials made a huge one in the second half.

“The referee was absolutely adamant afterwards that the challenge was inside the penalty area.

“His assistant was only 15 yards away and his excuse was that the sun was in his eyes!

“We get told By Howard Webb that when referees make these mistakes they will miss a game or two. But I think he then had top of the table Stockport on Monday.

“It was that sort of day for us with losing Elliott Hewitt so early and then two more before half-time.

“There were a lot of things going against us on the day.

“Then we had the postponement on Monday when everyone was champing at the bit, raring to go.

“The last few seasons we have had a problem with the pitch down that main stand side and I think it's time it needs a serious amount of work doing on it.

“The players were a bit frustrated after Monday's postponement. We came up here and trained, trying to get that frustration out.