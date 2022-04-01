The 24-year-old has not played since the end of October and only made eight appearances before a knee injury put him out and with which he has had several setbacks since.

“We are not sure about him yet,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“He's back on the grass doing a bit of work and joining in the warm-ups and things like that, but no contact as yet.

Kellan Gordon of Mansfield Town is pulled back by Liam Sercombe of Cheltenham Town.

“It's one of those where, for the sake of a few games, we won't rush him back or risk him being injured for the summer.

“If he can come back for the last few games then brilliant. If not we will make sure he is ready for pre-season.”

Clough continued: “He has had one or two setbacks. His knee has caused him a few problems which is why it's important we try to get it right.

“There is no point in him trying to come back and breaking down again.