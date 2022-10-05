Gordon missed much of last season with injury but was one of the star turns in Friday night's 2-2 home draw with Hartlepool United.

“I think we played very well on Friday night to be fair and created a lot of chances,” he said.

“We felt like we should have won it so it was a bit of a disappointment afterwards. But it was a point and we could have ended up with nothing.

Kellan Gordon - back fit and firing for Stags.

“I thought I played well. I created a lot of chances and put a lot of balls into the box, which is my job to do.”

Gordon's tempting cross was tucked away by George Lapslie and Gordon said: “I just try to beat my man and pick someone out or put the ball into a dangerous area.

“You know Laps is always going to be in there. He's got a knack of doing that at the minute.

“I feel like I am playing with a bit of confidence at the minute and just trying to do my best for the team.

“Attacking-wise I think I can bring quite a lot to that right wing back position and I am enjoying it at the minute.

“I am still trying to improve my end product and decision-making every day in training. I would like to add a few goals to my game as well. I just want to keep pushing on.”

He continued: “I was out a long time injured so I am just enjoying being back playing in front of fans.

“I am proud to be back out there as it was tough and some days you wonder if you can keep going and it got harder and harder. I have got my reward in the end for putting in the work.

“I feel I have come back a lot stronger physically and more powerful.”

On Stags' start to the campaign, he said: “I think we've started fairly well. We would have liked to be higher but we're not miles away from where we want to be.

“I feel like we're playing well as a team and it's just about fine-tuning the little things now and climbing up the table.”